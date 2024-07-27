Two shootings towards Israeli forces in Jenin and Nablus and the killing of a Palestinian in Al-Quds

Palestinian media reported today, Saturday, that two shootings took place towards two checkpoints of Israeli forces in Jenin and Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.

The media said: “At 04:45 in the morning, Palestinian gunmen opened fire towards the Beit Furik checkpoint in the Nablus district.”

The Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Battalion announced in this context that it “carried out a shooting operation accompanied by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Youth of Revenge and Liberation, targeting the Israeli army at the Beit Furik checkpoint, and achieved direct hits.”

The Israeli forces carried out a wide deployment around the Beit Furik checkpoint, the town of Salem, and the eastern region of Nablus after the shooting at the checkpoint.

They added that at 05:15, a heavy barrage of bullets was reported towards the Jalameh checkpoint in the Jenin district, without mentioning any injuries, while Israeli forces had stormed the town of Kafr Ra’i, south of Jenin, before the shooting.

The Hebrew website “Ynet” r

eported that a person was killed by Israeli forces’ bullets, allegedly after he attempted to run over a person with a car in Issawiya in East Quds.

The Israeli police said in a statement that “a car sped towards the police and Border Police officers in Issawiya in East Jerusalem, and one of the soldiers sensed danger and shot the suspect who was driving the car and neutralized him.”

It added that the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition, stressing that there were no injuries among the Israeli forces, which opened an investigation into the incident.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency