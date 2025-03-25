Bangladeshi Ambassador Reaffirms Commitment to Libyan Labor Laws

Tripoli: Bangladeshi Ambassador to Libya, Abul Hasanat Muhammad Khairul Bashir, reiterated his country’s commitment to adhering to local laws regulating the Libyan labor market during a meeting with the Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation in the Government of National Unity, Ali Al-Abed Al-Rida, in Tripoli. The meeting aimed to discuss the situation of Bangladeshi workers in Libya and to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this field.

According to Libyan News Agency, Ambassador Bashir denied reports suggesting that some Bangladeshi workers legally enter Libya and then migrate to Europe. He highlighted that such incidents generally occur through illegal channels and clarified that neither the Bangladeshi government nor the Government of National Unity holds responsibility for them.

Ambassador Bashir emphasized Bangladesh’s dedication to cooperating fully with Libyan authorities to regulate and legalize the entry of workers through official means. He underscored the importance Bangladesh places on ensuring its citizens comply with Libyan laws and regulations, which in turn strengthens bilateral relations and serves the interests of both nations.

Minister Al-Rida stressed the importance of Bangladeshi workers entering Libya through legal channels and adhering to local labor market laws and regulations. The meeting also addressed various issues concerning Bangladeshi workers in Libya, including the settlement procedures announced by the Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation last month.