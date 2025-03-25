Al-Sayeh and French Ambassador Discuss Readiness for 2025 Libya Municipal Elections

Tripoli: The Chairman of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Imad Al-Sayeh, and the French Ambassador to Libya, Mustafa Mehraj, met to discuss the Commission’s preparedness for the 2025 municipal council elections. The meeting took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on the efforts made to ensure that the electoral process aligns with the highest international standards. The French Ambassador conveyed the French government’s appreciation for the Commission’s significant efforts to ensure fair and transparent elections.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed France’s readiness to provide technical and advisory support to enhance the Commission’s preparedness for the upcoming elections. This visit is part of the international community’s ongoing support for Libya’s democratic process.