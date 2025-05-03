US Department of Defense Welcomes Libyan Defense Undersecretary in Landmark Visit

Washington: The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) received the Undersecretary of Defense of the Government of National Unity, Abdulsalam Al-Zoubi, marking the first official visit by a Libyan Ministry of Defense official to the Pentagon in more than a decade.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Undersecretary engaged in a series of high-level meetings with several senior US Department of Defense officials. Among those present were Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Director of Africa Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, David Keith, and Rear Admiral Erin Osborn, Director of Middle East and African Affairs on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The discussions were also attended by the US Defense Attach© to Libya, Lt. Col. Ethan Erwin, along with Lt. Col. Spencer Probst of the North African Affairs Office and Lt. Col. Thomas Clark of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The meetings focused on enhancing military and security cooperation between Libya and the United States. Key areas of discussion included training, capacity building, and counterterrorism, aligning with Libya’s goals to modernize its defense institutions.

As part of his US visit, Undersecretary Al-Zoubi will also participate in the “Special Operations Week 2025” event in Tampa, Florida, from May 5 to 8. The event will see broad participation from defense ministry representatives and special forces commanders from around the globe.