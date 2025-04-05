Al-Zeni and Ethiopian Minister Discuss Youth Empowerment Initiatives

Addis Ababa: The Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity, Fathallah Al-Zeni, engaged in discussions with the Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye, focusing on issues concerning Libyan and Ethiopian youth. The meeting occurred during the African Youth Leaders Summit in the Ethiopian capital, themed “Unleashing the Energy of Youth for a Prosperous Africa.”

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Zeni expressed the support of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbaiba for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Libya and Ethiopia, especially concerning youth development amid the challenges confronting the African continent’s youth.

Ergoge Tesfaye praised Libya’s “Return to Life” initiative, citing the creation of local youth councils and new facilities as evidence of high-level implementation to empower Libyan youth. She reiterated Ethiopia’s willingness to foster bilateral and continental cooperation aimed at empowering the youth across Africa.

Al-Zeni conducted multiple bilateral meetings from April 3 to 5 with various African youth leaders. These meetings aimed to facilitate networking, promote sustained collaboration, and share experiences among youth leaders and councils throughout the continent.