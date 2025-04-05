Director of Tripoli Security Directorate Reviews Efforts to Combat Car Theft

Tripoli: The Director of the Tripoli Security Directorate of the Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity, Khalil Wahba, monitored the progress of security work today with the heads of the directorate’s offices and departments.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting discussed several important issues that the directorate oversees or participates in addressing, most notably the issue of car theft and theft from inside cars. The latest developments related to the tasks assigned to the officers present were also on the agenda as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security and secure the capital from various forms of crime.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Director of Security for Security Affairs, Ramadan Barbash, and the Assistant Director of Security for Public Affairs, Mohamed Zarti, along with the heads of the directorate’s offices and departments. Wahba congratulated the leaders, officers, and all members of the directorate on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, emphasizing that this occasion reflects values of dedication and perseverance in security work and reinforces the spirit of sacrifice and altruism in achieving security and stability.

It is worth noting that this meeting is part of periodic meetings to monitor the progress of work.