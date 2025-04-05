Wazen Municipality Forms Specialized Committee to Preserve Archaeological Sites

Wazen: Wazen Municipality announced the formation of a specialized committee to study ways to maintain and rehabilitate the city’s archaeological sites. The decision was made public on Saturday, highlighting the municipality’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

According to Libyan News Agency, the municipality’s media office emphasized that this initiative aligns with the council’s goal of safeguarding archaeological landmarks. The office has invited citizens, researchers, and those interested in heritage and antiquities to engage with the committee by sharing opinions, submitting proposals, or contributing to protection and maintenance efforts.

The media office also provided contact details for those wishing to reach the committee. Interested parties can contact them by phone at 0915166420 and 0914584018 or by visiting the municipal council headquarters during official working hours.