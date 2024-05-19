Al-Araji meets with the Permanent Representative of Iraq to (UNESCO)

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


The National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, met in his office today, Sunday, with the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations (UNESCO), Ambassador Asaad Turki Sawari.

The National Security Chencellry stated in a statement, ‘Al-Araji discussed with Sawari the international community’s support for Iraq’s trends in the files and issues that UNESCO is working on, in addition to emphasizing continued cooperation between the organization and Iraqi government institutions, to empower the sectors that the organization supports inside the country.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.