Al-Araji meets with the Permanent Representative of Iraq to (UNESCO)



The National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, met in his office today, Sunday, with the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations (UNESCO), Ambassador Asaad Turki Sawari.

The National Security Chencellry stated in a statement, ‘Al-Araji discussed with Sawari the international community’s support for Iraq’s trends in the files and issues that UNESCO is working on, in addition to emphasizing continued cooperation between the organization and Iraqi government institutions, to empower the sectors that the organization supports inside the country.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency