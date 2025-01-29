Msalata Security Director Reviews Progress and Challenges in Security Operations

Msalata: The acting Director of Security in Msalata engaged in a comprehensive review with department heads and police station chiefs, focusing on the advancement of security operations and the evaluation of weekly performance reports. The discussions also centered on the obstacles encountered in carrying out their duties effectively.

According to Libyan News Agency, the security meeting underscored the importance of completing reports promptly, speeding up the execution of arrest warrants, and strictly following the guidelines set by the Public Prosecution. These measures are aimed at enhancing security and stability within the directorate’s jurisdiction.