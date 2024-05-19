The Energy Police continues field surveys to detect explosives and mines in Al-Khasham Al-Ahmar field in Diyala

The Ministry of Interior announced that the Energy Police is continuing field surveys to detect explosives and mines in Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar field in Diyala Governorate.

The Ministry stated in a statement: ‘A force belonging to the Third Regiment – Fourth Brigade of the Energy Police, in coordination with the Diyala Operations Command, continues field surveys to detect explosives and mines in Al- Khasham Al-Ahmar fields in the governorate and completely secure them from war remnants.’

It was mentioned earlier that the Energy Police Directorate secured the above field and allocated a force prepared for this regard.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

