AGRICULTURE MINISTER DISCUSSES WITH ABOUL GHEIT WAYS TO ENHANCE SUSTAINABILITY OF ARAB FOOD SECURITY

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan, held a meeting on Sunday at the headquarters of the League of Arab States with Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the presence of Lebanese Ambassador to Cairo, Ali Al-Halabi, Director-General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Ibrahim Al-Dakhiri, and the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hossam Zaki. Both Hajj Hassan and Aboul Gheit elaborated on the deliberations of the meeting held in Cairo by the Executive Council of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development and the plans that were discussed, particularly the sustainability of Arab food security and the mechanisms that would push towards having joint Arab work in the agricultural domain. In this connection and within the framework of strengthening relations between various Arab countries, the League of Arab States will call for a meeting in the first half of September, which will include Arab ministers of agriculture at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, aiming to enhance Arab partnership and integration from the food security perspective.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon