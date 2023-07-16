ABDALLAH: GOVERNMENT IS CALLED UPON TO WORK ON FORMULATING A COMPLETE PLAN FOR THE RETURN OF DISPLSCED SYRIANS

MP Bilal Abdallah, in an interview with "Voice of All Lebanon 93.3" Radio Channel this morning, called for "holding a parliamentary session to respond to what was issued by the European Parliament on the displaced Syrians dossier", considering that "this is the least that can be done to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty." Abdallah wondered how the participants in the Brussels conference were surprised by the European position, calling on the government collectively to "work on formulating a complete plan for the return of the Syrians, because what we hear at this stage shows the absence of such a plan "

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon