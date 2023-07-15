Bahrain Almond Festival to be held annually, ministry

The Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture is planning to hold more festivals to promote locally-produced fruits.

Undersecretary for Agricultural Affairs and Marine Resources Dr. Khalid Ahmed Hassan unveiled the plans, hailing the success of the maiden edition of the almond festival, being held at the Bahraini Farmers’ Market site in the Budaiya Botanical Garden.

The ministry is holding the event in partnership with the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) and the Bahrain Agricultural Cooperative Society.

Dr. Hassan said that the ministry is planning to add the almond festival to the list of annual events, building on the success of the popular Bahraini Farmers' Market.

The festival which entered its second and last week has attracted 18 farms, three projects, productive families and eleven restaurants specialized in almond-based products.

Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture Mohammed Al Oraibi also commended the festival which provided a platform to showcase Bahrainis’ fruit-based products.

He highlighted the ministry’s continued efforts as part of a strategy to support Bahraini farmers and launch initiatives to promote their products.

Source: Bahrain News Agency