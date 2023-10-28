A child killed when an explosive device left by ISIS exploded in west Mosul

Mosul, A child was martyred when an explosive device left behind by ISIS exploded in the town of Badoush, west of Mosul.

A source in the Nineveh Police told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): “A child died from wounds he sustained when an explosive device exploded from ISIS terrorist remnants in one of the abandoned areas inside the town of Badush, west of Mosul.

The source added, "The child's body was handed over to the forensic medicine department in Mosul."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency