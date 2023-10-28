A girl arrested who kidnapped a child from inside Al-Hadhra Al-Kadhimiya

Baghdad, Detachments of the Anti-Crime Directorate arrested a girl who kidnapped a child for the purpose of selling him in Baghdad.

The Directorate stated in a statement: “The Al-Kadhimiya Anti-Crime Office arrested a girl for kidnapping a child from within Al-Hadra Al-Kadhimiya while his mother was busy with him. The accused was observed carrying the kidnapped child and walking with hasty steps alone while trying to silence the child from crying.”

It explained that: “When she was stopped, she became confused and did not realize what she was saying, which raised suspicion about her, which prompted anti-crime detachments to interrogate her. She collapsed and frankly confessed that she had kidnapped the child while he was sleeping inside Al-Hadhra, taking advantage of his mother’s preoccupation.”

It added: “The kidnapped child was seized and legal measures were taken against the accused and she was presented to the investigating judge.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency