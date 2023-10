Basra, - A joint security force broke up an armed tribal conflict in Al-Hartha district, north of Basra.

The Basra Governorate Police Command explained in a statement: “Forces from Basra Police and Operations imposed a security cordon and conducted a series of raids and searches, which resulted in the arrest of ten defendants from both sides of the quarrel and the seizure of various weapons and equipment.”/ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency