2025 JETOUR Media Alliance Tech Tour Kicks Off: Defining a New Future for Off-Road Technology

WUHU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2025 – Under the theme “Innovation · Defining the Future,” the inaugural JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA) Technology Tour is set to commence on October 17 in Wuhu, Anhui. Media representatives from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, Africa, and other international markets will gather in China to experience JETOUR’s cutting-edge new energy technologies firsthand. Together, they will collaborate on refining premium hybrid off-road vehicles and contribute to building a global “Travel+” lifestyle.



Launched at Auto Shanghai 2025, the JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA) was created to support the brand’s global shift toward the premium market. This Tech Tour, as the first major offline event, serves as a platform to bring that strategy to life, showcasing the All-Terrain Premium Hybrid Off-Road SUV—G700, the GAIA Architecture, and JETOUR’s leadership as “The World’s Leading Hybrid Off-Road Brand.”

As an automotive brand that has expanded from China to the global stage, JETOUR draws on 28 years of its group’s technological expertise. Its comprehensive engineering capability, with advanced technologies covering engines, electric powertrains, chassis and hybrid systems, enables a seamless fusion of premium refinement and off-road capability. With cumulative sales surpassing 1.987 million vehicles across 91 countries and regions, the brand continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum and international competitiveness.

Guided by a long-term vision and continuous technological innovation, JETOUR maintains a user-oriented philosophy. The brand is committed to working closely with global users and incorporating feedback from all stakeholders as it advances toward its goal of becoming “The World’s Leading Hybrid Off-road Brand”.

The event offers a platform for industry partners to convene in Wuhu and collectively explore the future of hybrid off-road technology.