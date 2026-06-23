World Finance Awards 2026 Affirm Trusted, Reliable FX and CFD Trading for Clients Worldwide

EBC Financial Group secures two global honours at the World Finance Forex Awards, part of the World Finance Awards 2026, recognising the transparency, secure market access, and consistent service its clients rely on across FX and CFD trading.

EBC World Finance Awards 2026

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been named Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker on a global basis at the World Finance Awards 2026, taking two honours within the World Finance Forex Awards. For traders, the recognition is an independent signal that the conditions they depend on have been judged among the strongest in the market: transparent pricing, secure access, and dependable execution.

What the recognition reflects

The Most Trusted FX Broker award recognises the confidence EBC builds through secure market access, responsive service, and consistent operational standards across its global network. For clients, that consistency is what makes a platform dependable through changing market conditions, rather than only in calm ones.

The Best CFD Broker award reflects the strength of EBC’s CFD offering across major markets, with robust execution, professional trading conditions, and an environment built for retail, professional, and institutional clients alike. Interbank-level pricing from 0.0 pips and order execution averaging under 20 milliseconds mean lower trading costs and fewer missed fills, helping clients act on opportunities as they arise rather than after the moment has passed.

“EBC has built a reputation in this market that’s hard to ignore. Consistently transparent, consistently reliable, and clearly trusted by the clients who matter most. Both wins are thoroughly deserved, and it’s been a pleasure watching EBC’s progress this year. Congratulations to the whole team,” said Cyril Jones, Awards Director, World Finance.

Global access, backed by local support

For clients, the value of these awards lies in what they make possible. EBC provides access to currencies, commodities, indices, shares, and CFDs across more than 100 countries, supported by local teams that share market insight and respond in real time. Whether starting from a low-capital position or managing professional volume, clients reach global markets through a single regulated environment, with support close to where they are.

Raising the standard for clients worldwide

“Receiving these two global honours from the World Finance Awards is a meaningful recognition of the trust our clients place in us. Our focus remains on delivering transparent, secure, and reliable access to global FX and CFD markets, while continuing to raise the standard of service for traders worldwide,” said Christopher Stiegeler, Executive Director, EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited.

That focus runs through how the wider Group operates: a commitment to integrity, high-standard trading conditions, and a safer, more transparent environment in which clients can pursue global opportunities with confidence.

Building on a record of trust

Founded in London, EBC has expanded its international presence through regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions, including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, and South Africa, among others. The Group now serves clients in over 100 countries, with more than 5 million registered users and over USD 390 billion in average monthly trading volume.

The 2026 honours extend a multi-year run of World Finance recognition and reinforce EBC’s standing as a brokerage measured by the trust, transparency, and long-term value it delivers to the clients it serves.

For more information, visit the EBC Financial Group website at www.ebc.com.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for differences (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed deposits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance carefully before trading.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Media Contact:

Aldric Tinker Toyad

Global PR Lead

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Faiz Alavi Sulaiman

Senior PR Executive

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f7e438-9268-4fdd-902a-d7b09dbf0a5b

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