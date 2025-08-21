Baghdad: The world’s most famous American judge, Frank Caprio, known affectionately as “The Compassionate Judge,” has died at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Caprio, who gained international recognition for his empathetic and understanding approach on the bench, touched the lives of many through his work in the judicial system.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, Frank Caprio had reached out to his fans during his illness, asking for their prayers. He shared, “I asked you to pray last year, and it seems you did, as I have gone through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I have had a health setback and have been back in the hospital… I ask you again to keep me in your prayers, if possible.” His request underscored the deep connection he maintained with the public, who admired his compassionate demeanor and fair judgments.

Caprio’s legacy extends beyond his courtroom, where he became a symbol of justice tempered with mercy. His passing marks the end of an era for many who looked up to him as a model of judicial empathy and humanity.