Al-Hakim Calls for Strengthening National Efforts to Combat Terrorism and Support Victims

Baghdad: The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, stressed the importance of sustaining national efforts to confront terrorism on various fronts, while emphasizing the need to support and compensate the victims of terrorist crimes and their families.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, in a statement marking the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, al-Hakim said: “We remember the souls of innocent people taken by the forces of darkness, and the suffering caused by terrorism in the form of loss, displacement, and destruction.” He added that “the fight against terrorism must continue on intellectual, security, and economic levels, alongside efforts to prevent the resurgence of hate speech and extremism.”

Al-Hakim further called for “guaranteeing the legitimate rights of victims, including compensation, healthcare, and social support, as well as honoring the martyrs in a manner worthy of their sacrifices and embedding a culture of loyalty to them in the conscience of future generations.”

He also underscored “the importance of enhancing regional and international cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and to dry up its intellectual and financial sources,” concluding with prayers for mercy upon the martyrs and a speedy recovery for the wounded.