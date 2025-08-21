Suspect Arrested for Firing Live Ammunition at Baghdad Funeral

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Baghdad: Baghdad Karkh Police Command announced the arrest of a suspect who appeared in a video clip circulating on social media platforms, firing live ammunition during a funeral in the Ghazaliya area.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, the police command stated that a working team was formed from Al-Khadhraa Police Department, Ghazaliya Rescue Department, and Ghazaliya Police Station, in coordination with intelligence, to track down the suspect. The suspect was arrested in a well-planned ambush. The weapon used, a Kalashnikov rifle, was seized in his possession, and legal action was taken against him.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 Libyan News Wire All Rights Reserved.