Suspect Arrested for Firing Live Ammunition at Baghdad Funeral

Baghdad: Baghdad Karkh Police Command announced the arrest of a suspect who appeared in a video clip circulating on social media platforms, firing live ammunition during a funeral in the Ghazaliya area.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, the police command stated that a working team was formed from Al-Khadhraa Police Department, Ghazaliya Rescue Department, and Ghazaliya Police Station, in coordination with intelligence, to track down the suspect. The suspect was arrested in a well-planned ambush. The weapon used, a Kalashnikov rifle, was seized in his possession, and legal action was taken against him.