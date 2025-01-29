Women’s Leadership in Focus at Al-Aziziyah Forum

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Al-Aziziyah: A forum dedicated to the women of Al-Aziziyah Municipality was convened at the Municipal Theater in Al-Aziziyah. The event saw the presence of the Chairman of the Executive Council, sector officials, and members of women’s associations. The forum addressed topics concerning women’s roles and their significant contributions to national building and development.

According to Libyan News Agency, participants emphasized the importance of women’s involvement in leadership roles within service sectors across various fields. They also highlighted the necessity of active female participation in the forthcoming electoral duties.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.