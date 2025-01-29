Women’s Leadership in Focus at Al-Aziziyah Forum

Al-Aziziyah: A forum dedicated to the women of Al-Aziziyah Municipality was convened at the Municipal Theater in Al-Aziziyah. The event saw the presence of the Chairman of the Executive Council, sector officials, and members of women’s associations. The forum addressed topics concerning women’s roles and their significant contributions to national building and development.

According to Libyan News Agency, participants emphasized the importance of women’s involvement in leadership roles within service sectors across various fields. They also highlighted the necessity of active female participation in the forthcoming electoral duties.