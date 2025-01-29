Minister of Housing and Construction Explores Collaboration with Serbia

Tripoli: Minister of Housing and Construction Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi engaged in discussions with Serbian Minister of State and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Stojanovic to explore ways to enhance joint cooperation. This meeting, held on Wednesday, included the presence of several officials such as Daniela Stijac, Vice President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Daniela Klemeti, Advisor to the Minister of State at the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Serbian Ambassador to Libya, and members from both the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Libyan Embassy in Serbia.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Serbian delegation presented the interest of various companies willing to participate in the “Return to Life” plan. The delegation expressed a desire for Serbian companies to establish partnerships with Libyan entities in both the public and private sectors. The Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized Serbia’s readiness to support cooperation in construction and infrastructure, aiming to broaden partnership opportunities between the two nations.

Al-Ghawi highlighted the necessity for these companies to register and complete their procedures in line with Libyan laws. This process is essential to enable their involvement in development projects and to leverage their expertise for mutual benefit.