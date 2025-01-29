Interior Ministry and EU Mission Discuss Enhancing Libya’s Border Security

Tripoli: The Interior Ministry of the Government of National Unity and the European Union Mission in Libya convened to discuss the enhancement of border security. The meeting was led by Major General Muhammad Al-Marhani, head of the Border Guard Service, alongside officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on improving cooperation mechanisms in border security and management. Technical solutions were explored to renovate the Abu Al-Sharaf watchtower and develop the operations room within the Al-Assa border security sector. These efforts aim to improve monitoring capabilities and strengthen border security.

The Interior Ministry noted that the meeting was part of ongoing cooperation and coordination efforts between the Border Guard Service and the European Union Mission. In recognition of the contributions to border security and international cooperation, the EU Mission presented an honorary shield to the head of the Border Guard Service.