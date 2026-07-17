VinFast VF 8: Blending Business and Family Leisure in an Electric SUV

Today’s premium SUVs are expected to do more than ever before. For EVs, that expectation increasingly extends beyond the drive itself to the ownership experience that comes with it.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2026 – There’s a reason premium SUVs remain the vehicle of choice across much of the Middle East. People here spend a lot of time in their cars, commuting between cities, shuttling between meetings, while thinking nothing of driving hundreds of kilometers over a long weekend.

A vehicle is where conference calls are taken between appointments, where children fall asleep in the back seat on the drive home, and where many of the ordinary moments of daily life quietly unfold. That is also why buyers in the region tend to value both performance and convenience, rather than simply paying for horsepower or a premium badge.

Electric vehicles have made those decisions even more nuanced. Not long ago, conversations about EVs were largely centered on battery size, driving range and charging times. Those questions still matter, but increasingly, buyers also demand a clear picture of their post-delivery ownership experience, specifically requiring convenient charging, straightforward servicing, and long-term support.

Viewed through that lens, perhaps the most interesting thing about the VinFast VF 8 isn’t any single specification. Rather, it is the way the company has approached the ownership experience around it.

Designed by the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, the all-electric D-segment SUV combines premium styling with everyday practicality. With up to 493 km of NEDC driving range and up to 402 horsepower through its dual-motor AWD system, the VF 8 is equally at home navigating city traffic or tackling longer journeys across the region. Its spacious cabin, Level 2 driver assistance technologies and 15.6-inch infotainment display are designed with comfort in mind, whether the journey lasts twenty minutes or two hours.

In the UAE, buyers also benefit from a 10-year vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance and five years of free maintenance up to 100,000 km. These benefits strike at the heart of the EV ownership experience, especially for first-time buyers. Running low on charge before an important meeting or worrying about finding support on a long drive are precisely the kinds of concerns that can make consumers hesitate about making the switch.

Globally, VinFast has been investing heavily in the ecosystem surrounding its vehicles. Earlier this year, the company signed agreements with 29 international aftersales partners as part of its plan to expand its global service network to more than 1,100 workshops across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia during 2026. The initiative includes globally standardized technician training alongside software updates, battery inspections and technical support throughout the ownership journey.

In the UAE, VinFast works with Al Tayer Motors to provide local aftersales support while continuing to strengthen its regional service network through experienced local partners. Earlier this year, the company also signed an MoU with PlusX Electric, a DEWA-approved charging provider, to complement its charging ecosystem with portable charging pods, on-demand mobile charging and emergency roadside charging services.

In many ways, the Middle East’s EV market is still writing its next chapter. Buyers have more choices than ever before, but expectations are rising just as quickly. Developing a competitive electric SUV addresses only part of the equation; ensuring a seamless ownership experience may ultimately prove equally decisive.

https://me.vinfast.com/en