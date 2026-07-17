Bitget Launches Industry-First Cross-Asset Unified Account With 100 US Stock Tokens as Margin

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the industry’s first Cross-Asset Unified Account (UTA), bringing more than 370 eligible assets—including 100 US stock tokens (rTokens)—into a single margin pool. The launch extends unified margin beyond crypto, allowing tokenized equities to function alongside digital assets within one account.

As crypto and traditional financial markets become increasingly connected, users expect assets to do more than represent ownership. The next stage of tokenization focuses on utility, allowing assets to support multiple financial activities from a single account. Bitget’s Cross-Asset Unified Account advances that shift by integrating tokenized US equities into the same capital framework used for crypto trading.

The Cross-Asset Unified Account represents the third evolution of exchanges’ trading account architecture, with each stage focused on improving capital efficiency. The first generation isolated margin by asset and position, leaving capital fragmented across multiple accounts. The second unified multiple cryptocurrencies into a single margin pool, allowing one pool of collateral to support multiple crypto positions. The latest generation extends that framework beyond cryptocurrencies, bringing tokenized US stocks and other real-world assets into the same unified margin system. By giving RWAs the same status and utility as crypto, the Cross-Asset Unified Account allows eligible assets across different markets to work together within a single capital framework.

“Bringing stocks onchain is the first step but the real breakthrough comes when those assets can work with the same flexibility as crypto,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Capital efficiency is one of the principles behind UEX, and the Cross-Asset UTA puts that idea into practice. A stock position should be able to hold value, support another trade, or unlock liquidity instead of sitting in isolation.”

Eligible rTokens can now serve several purposes simultaneously. Users can maintain exposure to the underlying US equities, receive cash dividend distributions where applicable, use rTokens as margin for futures and margin trading, or pledge them as collateral to borrow stablecoins. The same asset can support multiple portfolio strategies without requiring users to exit their positions.

The initial rollout supports 100 tokenized US equities spanning leading US-listed companies, including rAAPL, rAMZN, rMETA, rTSLA, rGOOGL, rNVDA, rMSFT, rQQQ, rSPY, rJPM, rWMT, rV, and rMSTR, among others. Eligible collateral receives discount rates of up to 95%, subject to asset-specific tiers and holding size. Borrowing rates remain market-based and update hourly according to supply and demand.

The Cross-Asset Unified Account builds on the rapid expansion of Bitget’s tokenized equities ecosystem. Since the launch of the licensed RWA protocol Reality, rToken, the RWA asset issued by Reality, has surpassed $100 million in assets under management within its first month, while generating more than $671 million in cumulative trading volume. By bringing tokenized equities into the same capital framework as crypto assets, Bitget is extending their role beyond market access to capital deployment, allowing users to trade, borrow, and manage global assets more efficiently through a single account.

Bitget plans to continue expanding the range of assets supported within the Cross-Asset Unified Account as the Universal Exchange evolves to connect crypto and traditional financial markets through a single trading experience.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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