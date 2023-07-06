US Embassy: America providing equipment for Sebha airport.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the United States Embassy in Libya, through the United States Agency for International Development, and with representatives of municipal councils, representatives of civil society, and community leaders, celebrated the preparation of Sebha International Airport.

And the embassy announced, through its official website in Twitter, the equipment provided by the United States to Sebha International Airport, within the framework of the ten-year strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability, which included important ground equipment for loading and unloading luggage, means for transporting passengers, and an ambulance to improve operations in order to better link southern Libya with the rest of Libya.

The embassy said ((The Libyan south represents a focal area for initial sequential efforts under the umbrella of the strategy to enhance stability, which would gradually establish progress across all of Libya)) .

Source: Libyan News Agency