Saleh invites members of the House of Representatives to an official session next Monday in Benghazi.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, "Aqeela Saleh," called on the members of the House to attend the official session that will be held at the House of Representatives headquarters in Benghazi, next Monday, corresponding to the eleventh of this month, at exactly eleven o'clock in the morning.

According to the invitation made by "Saleh" to members of the House of Representatives yesterday, Wednesday, the session will be devoted to discussing the proposal of the Joint Committee for the Preparation of Electoral Laws (6 + 6).

Source: Libyan News Agency