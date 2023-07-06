The UN mission denies its intention to announce an upcoming road map for the elections in Libya.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya denied the circulating news regarding the intention of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, "Abdullah Batili" to announce an upcoming roadmap for the elections in Libya.

In a statement published yesterday, Wednesday, on its Twitter website, the mission considered this “fake news as part of the ongoing misinformation campaigns to deceive Libyans and divert their attention from the entitlements they demand.”

The mission called on ((all media outlets and activists on social media to rely only on its official website and platforms based on social media to obtain accurate news and reliable data))

The mission recalled Batili's affirmation, during his recent briefing to the Security Council, of his commitment to intensifying his good offices and bringing together all concerned parties and institutions, including the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, with a view to reaching a comprehensive and transparent agreement on contentious issues in the draft electoral laws prepared by the 6 + 6 committee, to ensure its applicability in preparation for successful elections.

Source: Libyan News Agency