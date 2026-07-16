Univar Solutions receives recognition for the second consecutive year due to its continued commitment to environmental stewardship, commercial excellence, social responsibility, and strong governance practices

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 List DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced that it has been named one of the World’s Greenest Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition is based on an evaluation of publicly available data and was conducted in collaboration with Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact, highlighting organizations making measurable efforts to reduce their environmental impact and advance sustainability.

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 List

“We are proud to see our efforts to address environmental impact being recognized as this continues as one of the fundamental aspects for how we operate,” said Alexa Colin, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and executive sustainability lead at Univar Solutions. “We are taking a disciplined, practical approach to reducing emissions across our operations and value chain while delivering both environmental and business value.”

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 List

Through continued investment in technology, process improvement and organizational engagement, Univar Solutions is working on progressing toward its 2030 climate goals and longer-term net-zero ambition, which is one reason for this honor. Another critical aspect of the sustainability program for the company is a focus on resource efficiency.

“At Univar Solutions, we approach resource efficiency as both a responsibility and an opportunity,” said Dr. Liam McCarroll, Senior Director of Global Sustainability & Social Impact, for Univar Solutions. “We work to reduce waste, use water more effectively, and apply circular economy principles wherever practical across our operations and this helps create opportunities to improve how we work, lower costs, reduce risk, and help our customers advance their own sustainability ambitions through better resource management solutions.”

Univar Solutions also received recognition in part due to its sustainable and natural product framework that helps customers evaluate sustainability for ingredients and raw materials. The framework is designed to help enable productive communication on product-level sustainability.

“As a company, we believe it is essential to support customers on their sustainability journeys,” said Kelly Gilroy, Vice President, Commercial Sustainability, for Univar Solutions. “We built our Sustainable & Natural Product Portfolio to help provide transparency and clarity as we work together to drive sustainability at the product level.”

Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 ranking evaluates the top 850 organizations across 28 countries. The ranking is based on over 25 sustainability criteria, including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and strict adherence to European Union sustainability standards.

“Our planet’s future demands collective, immediate action from every sector,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek‘s editor-in-chief. “By spotlighting the World’s Greenest Companies, we celebrate the corporate leaders proving that environmental responsibility is not just a moral obligation, but a cornerstone of sustainable, forward-thinking business in today’s changing global economy.”

Learn more about Univar Solutions sustainability efforts at: https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability

Learn more about Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 ranking at: https://rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-greenest-companies-2026

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

[email protected]

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