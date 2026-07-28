Univar Solutions Acquires Interpur Chemicals, Expanding Access to Polyurethanes and Powder Coatings in EMEA “We’re excited to welcome Interpur Chemicals to Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, bringing together complementary portfolios, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships,” said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. “Interpur Chemicals’ position in one of Europe’s fastest-growing CASE markets aligns with where we’re focused. This step allows us to broaden what we offer customers while continuing to invest in capabilities that support long-term growth in key applications and end markets.”



Delivers broader product choice, deeper formulation expertise, and more reliable supply for coatings and performance materials customers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), today announced it has acquired Interpur Chemicals, a leading distributor of polyurethanes and powder coatings in Europe. The addition strengthens the Performance Materials business within Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, expanding technical capabilities and regional coverage across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). By combining Interpur Chemicals local market expertise with Univar Solutions’ supplier relationships and distribution network, customers will benefit from improved access to materials, stronger supply continuity, and greater support in addressing formulation and performance requirements.

“We’re excited to welcome Interpur Chemicals to Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, bringing together complementary portfolios, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships,” said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. “Interpur Chemicals’ position in one of Europe’s fastest-growing CASE markets aligns with where we’re focused. This step allows us to broaden what we offer customers while continuing to invest in capabilities that support long-term growth in key applications and end markets.”

“This acquisition marks an important milestone for our performance materials business as we respond to growing customer demand for the essential products that enable modern, high-performance applications,” said Matthew Oliver, senior vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. “By expanding our solutions and reach into high-demand markets and applications, we’re enhancing our ability to support customers where it matters most – at the formulation and application level.”

“We’re excited for this new chapter of our business with Univar Solutions, a company that shares similar values and a long-term, relationship-driven approach to the market,” said Óscar García, CEO of Interpur Chemicals. “This acquisition represents a meaningful next step for the CASE industry, combining technical credibility, strong supplier relationships, and trusted customer engagement to create an ideal platform for accelerating specialty product capabilities.”

Univar Solutions brings more than a century of experience in chemical and ingredient distribution. Interpur Chemicals offers over 20 years of experience supplying chemical raw materials and technical consultancy for the polyurethane, resins, and powder coating industries. The companies have a shared commitment to transparency, service excellence, and social responsibility. 18 employees will join Univar Solutions through the transaction, supporting continuity for customers, suppliers, and other business partners.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

[email protected]

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