Bitget Supports UNICEF Game Changers Coalition Expansion Into Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Bolivia

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The UNICEF Game Changers Coalition (GCC) now expands into Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Bolivia. The program, which delivers future-ready skills including digital education, AI and financial literacy to young people through video game development, is supported by Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) as part of a three-year partnership launched in 2025.

The expansion brings the initiative’s footprint to 11 countries globally, continuing its broader effort to improve access to digital education across emerging markets. GCC has so far been implemented across Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, South Africa, and the newly added Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Bolivia.

Bitget joined the coalition in 2025 as part of a three-year collaboration with UNICEF to support financial literacy, including blockchain, and digital skills for young people, especially girls, in emerging economies. Through the partnership, Bitget contributes educational resources including blockchain-focused learning content and access to mentors from the Web3 ecosystem to support GCC programming.

The coalition has expanded rapidly over the past year, reaching more than 642,000 young people, parents, and teachers globally, with girls accounting for 52% of participants. More than 20,000 video games have been created by young people through the GCC curriculum.

Bitget’s team witnessed the program’s real impact during Cambodia’s National Game Jam in December 2025, where over 1,000 young participants took part in a 48-hour challenge to create socially impactful video games. Cambodian teams had won four of seven categories in the previous global UNICEF Game Jam, a 40-day initiative through which young creators in emerging economies built original video games with mentorship sessions and a self-paced online course. “In Cambodia, UNICEF gave us a glimpse into the youth’s aptitude. From coding garbage segregation to healthy eating, they built a range of real-world creative games,” said Simran Alphonso, Head of Public Relations at Bitget. “With strong teaching skills of teachers, we’re positive about our upcoming course and future endeavors which will support these leaders of tomorrow,” she added.

“One of the reasons this partnership means so much to me is because I’ve seen firsthand how quickly young people thrive when they’re given the right opportunities,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “I still teach part-time at HKUST because it keeps me connected to what the next generation needs. Seeing UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition expand into three new markets means many more young people, especially girls, will have the chance to build those skills early. That’s incredibly meaningful to me.”

“Expanding the Game Changers Coalition into Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Bolivia is a milestone in our mission to equip young people, especially girls, with 21st century STEAM and financial skills to shape the future. With partners like Bitget, we’re not just scaling education; we’re fostering inclusivity, building a pipeline of women leaders, and unlocking economic empowerment across emerging markets,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg.

GCC addresses the $15B annual economic loss from girls’ digital skills gaps in low/middle-income countries. To learn more, visit: www.unicef.org/innovation/gender-equality/game-changers-coalition .

About Bitget

Founded in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to crypto, tokenized assets, and AI-powered trading tools across major blockchains. Its ecosystem includes Bitget Wallet, an everyday finance app used by over 80 million people. Bitget advances global crypto adoption through partnerships with MotoGP , and UNICEF.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to reach the most disadvantaged children and build a better world for every child.

UNICEF Luxembourg supports this global mission by mobilizing private sector partnerships and voluntary contributions. It also advocates nationally to uphold children’s rights—focusing on reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, tackling child poverty, supporting mental well-being, and improving access to justice for every child.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b43627-d287-4a22-8fde-b86a28e4b2ee

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001254723