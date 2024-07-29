Under HM the King’s Impetus, Morocco Stands Out as ‘Preferred Partner’ – President of Mexican Chamber of Deputies

Mexico – Under the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom of Morocco is positioning itself as “a leading actor” and “a preferred partner” in Africa and the Middle East, stated the President of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, Marcela Guerra Castillo.

In a statement to MAP on the occasion of the celebration of the glorious Throne Day, Castillo highlighted Morocco’s dynamic development and active diplomacy under the enlightened leadership of the Sovereign, assets that make the Kingdom “a pioneering country and a preferred partner in Africa and the Middle East.”

Morocco and Mexico, she noted, share the same vision in favor of consolidating democracy, development, and promoting international relations based on the principles of multilateralism and cooperation.

Castillo also indicated that the insightful policy of His Majesty the King has enabled Morocco to make significant progress, particularly in the political and socio-economic fields, and to expand its range of partnerships in the service of

peace and prosperity.

She also emphasized that the potential for Morocco-Mexico cooperation is enormous, citing, for example, parliamentary collaboration through friendship groups and in the sectors of tourism, environment, and sustainable development.

In this regard, she insisted on the need to work to deepen bilateral economic relations, particularly in vital and high-potential sectors such as phosphates, renewable energies, and industry.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse