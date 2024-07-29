UAE, Chile cooperation reviewed

Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, today received His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, the President of the Republic of Chile, who began an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the two leaders discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and development. They also exchanged views on various regional and international topics of mutual interest.

Source: Bahrain News Agency