Ubiquity Launches Digital CX Operations Center in Ghana

Bespoke global outsourcing firm proudly enters African market; company to create hundreds of new jobs

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Ubiquity Global Services, a leading provider of customer experience, risk, compliance, and back office operations, opened its doors at a new site in Accra, Ghana earlier this month. The state-of-the-art center at Advantage Place is in the heart of the city’s bustling business district and transportation hub, just ten minutes from Kotoka International Airport. The Accra site will support international clients and their customers with multilingual customer support solutions.

“The decision to expand our global footprint into Africa comes with immense pride and excitement,” said Ubiquity Co-Founder & President, Sagar Rajgopal. “We are grateful to be a part of the thriving, cosmopolitan city of Accra. We are confident that its highly-educated workforce, compassionate people, and favorable business environment can help us provide the best customer support and exceptional value for our partners and their customers.”

Ubiquity’s customer experience center will service major global clients with multilingual support needs, and will employ CX specialists, brand ambassadors, quality assurance leads, IT experts, and key operational management. Ubiquity plans to hire more than 500 professionals from Accra and the surrounding communities for the first phase of its entry into the region.

“Establishing a strong presence in Africa felt like a natural next step to support our clients with diverse offshore solutions, conducive timezone options and top talent access in a country like Ghana with such a booming economic climate,” Rajgopal added. “This expansion allows us to enhance our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients while contributing to the local economy. We appreciate the warm welcome from the local community and look forward to welcoming many of its residents to our team as we continue to grow our presence here and across the region.”

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity has been recognized as the leading Customer Experience, Risk and Compliance and Digital Solutions provider for disruptors and innovators across the financial services, healthcare, insurance and ecommerce spaces. Ubiquity helps some of the world’s leading brands to facilitate meaningful customer experiences and build stronger, technology-enabled businesses.

About Ubiquity: Ubiquity supports over 350 brands worldwide, offering a comprehensive suite of services in customer experience, risk & compliance, digital innovation, and back-office operations. The company is committed to helping brands navigate the complexities of outsourcing by providing reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions. Outsource fearlessly with Ubiquity. Visit ubiquity.com for more information.

Recruitment Inquiries: recruitment_GH@ubiquity.com

Media Contact:

pr@ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity