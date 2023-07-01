TURKISH-SAUDI CONTACTS PRECEDE THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION

Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan. According to "Russia Today", the talks dealt with the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in the city of Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia, tomorrow, Sunday, to discuss the incident of burning the Holy Qur'an in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on the first day of Eid al-Adha. According to Turkish media, the two ministers also discussed issues of combating Islamophobia and ways of cooperation in regional issues. The Turkish media quoted sources as saying that the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee will be held for open participation, and will be attended by the permanent representatives of all member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It will also be attended by the member states of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which includes Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Gambia, Pakistan, Mauritania and Cameroon. The meeting aims to discuss the measures to be taken against these "despicable acts" targeting the Holy Qur'an and to unify a common position against this act.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon