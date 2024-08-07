Turkish Foreign Minister Calls on International Community to Do Its Part to Stop Genocide in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the international community to play its role in stopping the genocide in Gaza, stressing the need to pressure Israel and its supporters.

Fidan said in a post on the X platform today, Wednesday: “Israel’s impunity for its crimes encourages it to kill more innocent Palestinians every day.”

He added: “The international community must play its role in stopping the genocide in Gaza and must put pressure on Israel and its supporters,” stressing that Turkey will do everything in its power in this regard.

Turkey submitted its statement today, Wednesday, to join the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Thus, Turkey becomes the seventh country to join the genocide case against Israel at the “International Justice”, after Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine and Spain.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency