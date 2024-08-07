Iran expects 4.5 million visitors to enter Iraq

The head of the Iranian Arbaeen Committee, Majid Mir Ahmadi, announced today, Wednesday, that the percentage of individuals registered on the platform for the Arbaeen pilgrimage increased by 15% compared to the same period last year, while indicating that the number of Iranians who will travel to Iraq this year may reach 4.5 million Iranians.

According to what was reported by the state-run IRNA news agency, Ahmadi confirmed that the Arbaeen Committee began its work and necessary follow-ups for Arbaeen this year immediately after the end of the Arbaeen ceremonies last year, and we have held more than 14 meetings so far, noting that two meetings were held in the presence of Mohammad Mokhber, the first deputy president, and one of the meetings was attended by President Pezeshkian.

He added, “The 19 committees affiliated with the Central Committee held many meetings, and several meetings were held with the Arbaeen Committee in Iraq, and we were in constant contact with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, and the Ir

anian and Iraqi interior ministers visited the borders continuously and took the necessary measures.”

Ahmadi considered that “the set of measures and arrangements that have been made to facilitate the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year are more than previous years, explaining that the Arbaeen ceremonies this year will be held better in both Iran and Iraq compared to previous years.

He pointed out that the Iranian ambassador to Iraq estimated the number of Arbaeen pilgrims this year at tens of millions, noting that more than 1.5 million Iranians have so far registered on the Samah platform for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development announced the use of sea routes leading to Iraqi ports to transport Arbaeen pilgrims this year.

The head of the Iranian Land Transport Organization expected that the number of Iranian pilgrims to Iraq to participate in the Arbaeen march across the land borders would reach four million and 90 thousand.

Iranian President-elect “Massoud Pezeshkian” e

xpressed his hope that this year, Iranians, along with other pilgrims from different countries and with the help of the Iraqi government, would be able to participate in the glorious Arbaeen ceremonies.

Pezeshkian considered these ceremonies to be a wonderful manifestation of the deep cultural and religious relations between Iran and Iraq, expressing Iran’s permanent appreciation for Iraq’s abundant support the hospitality of the Iraqi people and government to Iranian visitors.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency