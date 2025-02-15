Tripoli Naval Base Celebrates First Batch of Naval Special Forces Graduates

Tripoli: Tripoli Naval Base celebrated the graduation of the first batch of recruits and the second batch of frogmen for the Naval Special Forces, coinciding with the fourteenth anniversary of the February 17 Revolution.

According to Libyan News Agency, the graduation ceremony was attended by prominent figures including the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Haddad, the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, the Chief of the Coast Guard and Port Security Authority, the Commander of the Tripoli Naval Base, the Commander of the Naval Special Forces, numerous Libyan Army officers, and the families of the graduates.

During the event, the Commander of the Naval Special Forces and the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces congratulated the graduates. They expressed appreciation for all who contributed to the success of the courses and emphasized the significance of introducing new members to the forces. This step aims to rejuvenate the ranks of the Libyan Navy and the broader military institution.