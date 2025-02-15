House of Representatives to Convene in Benghazi for Session

Benghazi: The House of Representatives (HoR) is set to hold a session in Benghazi next Tuesday, February 18. Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the House, has extended an invitation to all members of the HoR to attend the official session at the House’s headquarters in the city.

According to Libyan News Agency, the spokesman for the House of Representatives, Abdullah Blihaq, stated that the session has been organized at the request of several members. The meeting aims to address and discuss current developments and the latest situations affecting the nation.