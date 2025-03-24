Tripoli Criminal Court Hands Down Ten-Year Sentence for Drug Trafficking

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Tripoli: The Tripoli Criminal Court sentenced a member of a criminal gang to ten years in prison and a fine of five thousand dinars after convicting him of drug trafficking.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Public Prosecution filed a public lawsuit against a member of a criminal gang involved in transporting psychotropic substances for the purpose of trafficking within the country. The Tripoli Criminal Court sentenced him to ten years in prison and a fine of five thousand dinars.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.