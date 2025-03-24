Tripoli Criminal Court Hands Down Ten-Year Sentence for Drug Trafficking

Tripoli: The Tripoli Criminal Court sentenced a member of a criminal gang to ten years in prison and a fine of five thousand dinars after convicting him of drug trafficking.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Public Prosecution filed a public lawsuit against a member of a criminal gang involved in transporting psychotropic substances for the purpose of trafficking within the country. The Tripoli Criminal Court sentenced him to ten years in prison and a fine of five thousand dinars.