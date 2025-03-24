Libya’s National Reconciliation Dialogue Kicks Off in Jufra Municipality

Hun: The dialogue sessions dedicated to supporting the national reconciliation initiative have commenced in the Jufra municipality. The inaugural session, held on Sunday in Hun, addressed legal, political, and social aspects while also considering the media’s role in the reconciliation process.

According to Libyan News Agency, the session attracted participation from various civil society institutions, activists, human rights advocates, and representatives from both public and private sectors, particularly those with an interest in the political affairs of the Al-Jufra region. The discussions underscored the necessity for all stakeholders to adopt and implement the national reconciliation initiative, aiming for the successful establishment of institutional governance.

The dialogue emphasized the significance of ongoing community initiatives to foster a culture of reconciliation and peace, which is vital for effectively managing the national reconciliation agenda. Yathrib Maayouf, Director of the Women’s Affairs Office in the Central Region, highlighted that the session concentrated on four primary themes: establishing a legal framework for reconciliation, the role of civil society, the influence of local and official media in promoting national reconciliation, and the implications for Libya’s political landscape.

Ahmed Abu Talib, Social Coordinator for the Jufra region, stressed the need for inclusive participation from all societal segments in the national reconciliation mechanisms. He drew parallels to other nations that have successfully navigated political discord through reconciliation, suggesting a similar path for Libya.

The session concluded with recommendations advocating for Libyans to convene on their own soil and engage in reconciliation efforts that unite all factions. The overarching aim is to achieve stability and economic growth, facilitating the unification of economic and political institutions to create a stable and secure state where justice and equality prevail for all Libyans.