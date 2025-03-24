Al-Baour and Sudanese Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations and Sudanese Community in Libya

Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in discussions with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Libya, Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations between Libya and Sudan. The meeting aimed at exploring avenues to further develop the strong ties between the two countries.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Sudanese Ambassador expressed gratitude towards Libya and its Government of National Unity for their support to the Sudanese community in Libya. Discussions included mechanisms for cooperation to identify members of the Sudanese community, regulate their status, and facilitate their return to Sudan.

Both parties underscored the longstanding historical connections between Libya and Sudan and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. Regional developments of mutual interest were also reviewed, with both sides seeking ways to coordinate their efforts.

This meeting is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance communication and serve the shared national interests of Libya and Sudan.