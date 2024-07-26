TONY FRANGIEH DISCUSSES ZGHARTA DISTRICT DEVELOPMENTAL AFFAIRS WITH KHAIR



MP Tony Frangieh on Friday welcomed at his Ehden residence, the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair.

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on an array of developmental affairs, especially those related to the villages and towns of Zgharta District.

After the visit, Major General Khair, accompanied by the ‘Marada Movement’ engineers’ office, and representatives of the Zgharta-Ehden Municipality, inspected several sites in the Ehden town that need rehabilitation, in preparation for launching maintenance operations.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon