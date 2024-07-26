Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

Government Policy Politics

TONY FRANGIEH DISCUSSES ZGHARTA DISTRICT DEVELOPMENTAL AFFAIRS WITH KHAIR

Jul 26, 2024


MP Tony Frangieh on Friday welcomed at his Ehden residence, the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair.

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on an array of developmental affairs, especially those related to the villages and towns of Zgharta District.

After the visit, Major General Khair, accompanied by the ‘Marada Movement’ engineers’ office, and representatives of the Zgharta-Ehden Municipality, inspected several sites in the Ehden town that need rehabilitation, in preparation for launching maintenance operations.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon

By lnw.admin

Related Post

Government Policy Politics

FM receives candidate for UNESCO Director-General post

Jul 26, 2024
Government Policy Politics

Egypt’s Amb. to Argentina stresses historical ties between two countries

Jul 26, 2024
Government Policy Politics

RAHI BROACHES GENERAL SITUATION WITH DIMAN ITINERANT VISITORS, MEETS MP DOUAIHY, GS’S BAISSARI

Jul 26, 2024