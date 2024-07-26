RAHI BROACHES GENERAL SITUATION WITH DIMAN ITINERANT VISITORS, MEETS MP DOUAIHY, GS’S BAISSARI



Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on Friday received MP Michel Douaihy, at the summer patriarchal residence in Diman.

MP Michel Douaihy said that he discussed with the Patriarch the general situation, especially the president election issue, briefing him on the opposition forces’ roadmap and their meetings with lawmakers.

Talks between the pair also touched on the details of the beatification mass of Patriarch Stephan Douaihy in Bkerke and Ehden.

Patriarch Rahi then received Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, accompanied by Captain George Wardan.

Brigadier General Baissari briefed Patriarch Rahi on the work of the GS apparatus, especially in the issue of addressing the Syrian displacement.

Among Diman’s itinerant visitors for today had been a delegation from the Friends of the Cedar Forest Committee, and then a delegation from the Antonine Technical Institute headed by Father Charbel Bou Abboud.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon