To re-shine again… a clean-up and rehabilitation campaign launched in Old Damascus

The Old Damascus Directorate, in cooperation with the local community, launched a campaign entitled 'Restoring the Shine of the Old City' with the aim of cleaning up, restoring and maintaining its markets and main axes. The campaign includes cleaning and repairing walls and facades in Midhat Pasha Souq (market), cleaning streets and alleys, planting jasmine in neighborhoods and repairing damaged floors, as well as installing solar lighting devices. The aim of the campaign is to encourage the preservation of cleanliness and care for the environment through the rehabilitation of the popular markets and the main axes of the Old City, after that the facades and doors will be painted and the brick stone in the axis will be paved to restore the brilliance of the city, said Head of the Directorate, Rashad Daabal in a statement. Daabal added that jasmine, which distinguishes Damascus neighborhoods, will then be planted, along with installing lanterns powered by alternative energy to light the market and the stree ts, noting the importance of cooperation with the local community to launch such initiatives that contribute to encouraging tourists to visit the country of civilizations, Syria. The campaign contributes to revitalizing the region on the economic, social and tourism levels. It is also to preserve our ancient heritage and renew it to appears at its best, so all segments of society are needed to participate in such volunteer work aimed at preserving the environment, the participants underscored. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency