The United Nations allocates $5.3 million to support 195,000 Sudanese refugees in Libya.

Tripoli: The United Nations announced, in an urgent humanitarian step, the allocation of $ 5.3 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support 195,000 refugees living in difficult conditions in Libya, in addition to providing the necessary assistance to their host communities.

This decision comes in light of the increasing number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan since last April, as Libya witnessed a large influx of Sudanese refugees, some of whom fled on foot in search of safety.

According to the United Nations, this new funding aims to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to refugees, including food, medicine and shelter, as well as support basic services in host communities facing increasing pressures, noting that this funding comes within the framework of a broader regional response plan for the Sudanese refugee crisis, which includes other countries in the region such as Uganda, and the United Nations and its humanitarian partners seek to raise a total amount of $ 1.5 billion to

finance this ambitious plan.

The United Nations indicated that this response plan faces a severe funding shortage, as only $313 million has been collected so far, which represents a small percentage of 21 percent of the required amount.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric indicated that the ongoing conflict in Sudan has displaced more than a fifth of the country’s population, creating a large-scale humanitarian crisis that requires concerted international efforts.

The United Nations called on the international community to stand in solidarity with refugees affected by the crisis in Sudan and Libya, and to provide the necessary financial support to fund the humanitarian response plan, stressing that this humanitarian crisis requires concerted international efforts to provide urgent assistance and work to find sustainable political solutions to conflicts in the region.

Source: Libyan News Agency