Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer discusses with the Turkish Foreign Minister supporting the efforts of the Central Bank in the path of unification and maintaining financial sustainability

Aug 1, 2024

Tripoli: The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, “Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer”, met on Wednesday evening in the Turkish capital Ankara with the Turkish Foreign Minister “Hakan Fidan”. The meeting, according to what was published by the official page of the Central Bank, discussed topics of common interest and supporting the efforts of the Central Bank in the path of unification and maintaining the financial sustainability of the state and agreeing on unifying and rationalizing public spending and the efforts of the Central Bank and other institutions in unifying and stabilizing Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency

