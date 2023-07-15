The return of the German Embassy to work permanently in Tripoli is a new positive indication of the optimism of Libya’s friends about our country’s future, Al-Manqoush says.

The GNU Minister of Foreign Affairs, Najla Al-Manqoush, considered that the return of the majority of the German Embassy's diplomats to work from its headquarters in Tripoli was a positive indication of the optimism of Libya's friends about our country's future.

"This move represents a new positive indication of the optimism of Libya's friends about the future of our country and is the result of continuous efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions." Al-Manqoush said in a tweet.

The minister explained that the move of diplomats to the embassy in Tripoli came after nearly nine years of their work in Tunisia, expressing her happiness at announcing the permanent move of the majority of German diplomats to their workplace at the German embassy in Tripoli.

The German Ambassador to Libya, Michael Ohnmacht, announced yesterday in a tweet that the majority of German diplomats had moved permanently to their duty station in Tripoli, describing this procedure as another new step towards strengthening relations with Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency