The President of the Republic: We hope that the Olympics will achieve its sporting and humanitarian goals

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, expressed his hope that the Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris will achieve its goals by strengthening the bonds of friendship between all countries and spreading the spirit of cooperation and peace in the world.

A presidential statement said that the President received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, and discussed the bilateral relations that bring together the two friendly countries and peoples and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

The President of the Republic stressed “the necessity of finding a comprehensive solution that ends the aggression against the Palestinian people and working seriously to bring peace and establish security and stability in the region.”

For his part, Ambassador Patrick Dorrell thanked the President of the Republic for his interest in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, expressing his happiness and appreciation to the President for accepting the invitation of F

rench President Emmanuel Macron to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency